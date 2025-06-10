CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several state officials expressed their sadness and condolences Tuesday evening after news broke that former lawmaker and businessman Doug Skaff Jr. had tragically died in a car accident.

Skaff was traveling south on Interstate 79 when he crashed between the Jane Lew and Weston exits at around 4:15.

Officials and organizations that shared sentiments are as follows:

Congressman Riley Moore:

“Tonight, Mina and I join the people of West Virginia in grieving the loss of a true Mountaineer. Doug Skaff, my good friend, was a West Virginian through and through. From his time as Student Body President at West Virginia University to his time in the West Virginia House of Delegates, Doug loved our state and our people,” Moore said.

“When we both had kids at Sacred Heart, Doug and I coached our kids’ soccer team together, and I got to see firsthand how much he loved his boys. My family cherishes memories of those soccer games, and Doug is a big part of each of them. Our hearts break for the beautiful family he leaves behind. We pray that Marisa and their boys find peace in the wake of such horrible tragedy,” he continued.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.”

Senate President Randy Smith:

“I was shocked to hear the terrible news of the loss of Doug Skaff this evening. I had the honor of serving with Doug in the House of Delegates and while we may have been on opposite sides of the aisle — and often on opposite sides of an issue — he always treated me with kindness and respect and with the spirit of wanting to find the best solution for West Virginia. He was a hard worker, a good friend, and an amazing father to his three sons. We will all be keeping his family in our prayers while they deal with this unthinkable tragedy.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

So incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of Doug Skaff in an accident. Doug was a dedicated public servant who deeply loved West Virginia. He was also a wonderful friend and father. Charlie and I extend our sympathies to Marisa, their sons, their friends, and all… — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) June 11, 2025

WV AFL-CIO President Josh Sword:

“As both a tireless lawmaker and solid member of the West Virginia business community, Doug was a tried-and-true advocate for West Virginia working families who, regardless of partisan battles, never lost sight of the importance of treating all people with fairness and consideration. We are shocked and extremely saddened to hear of his tragic passing, and are keeping his wife, children and all who loved him in our prayers.”

WV AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Andy Walters:

“It’s not easy to stay level-headed in the world of politics, but Doug always kept his focus on community and family, and was a grounded, kind individual who will be greatly missed.”

WVU President E. Gordon Gee:

Doug Skaff was a Mountaineer through and through. As student body president at WVU, he helped launch WVUp All Night and the Mountaineer Maniacs—two beloved programs that continue to shape student life today. (1/3) — E. Gordon Gee (@gordongee) June 11, 2025

Doug believed in the power of education, community, and service, and he gave generously of his time and spirit to support our students, faculty, and staff. We are heartbroken by his passing and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. (3/3) — E. Gordon Gee (@gordongee) June 11, 2025

Skaff was 48 years old.