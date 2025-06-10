Story by Chris Lawrence

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a man suffered multiple stab wounds in an early morning domestic dispute in South Charleston.

According to South Charleston police, a man and woman were in a relationship and got into a fight around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the apartment they shared at the Stratford Apartment complex on

East Village Drive.

Police said the woman suffered wounds consistent with being beaten up and the boyfriend was stabbed in the confrontation. Both were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said so far no charges have been filed and they have not released the names of those involved.

The investigation continues.