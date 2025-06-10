HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Charleston-based attorney and former Delegate Charles R. “Rusty” Webb has been appointed to serve on the Board of Governors for Marshall University.

Governor Patrick Morrisey appointed Webb to the role on Tuesday, citing his experience and familiarity with the university.

“I’m so pleased to name Rusty Webb as a board member. His wealth of experience and love of Marshall will serve the university well, as they continue to move toward higher heights,” Morrisey said in a statement.

Webb, in a statement, said Marshall has been a big part of who he is.

“It’s a tremendous honor to return to Marshall in this capacity,” Webb said. “This university helped shape who I am, and I’m committed to ensuring it continues to thrive and grow for future generations of students. I’m grateful to Governor Morrisey for this appointment and look forward to working with my fellow board members to support the mission of Marshall University.”

Webb is a 1983 graduate of Marshall University. He represented the City of Huntington in the fight against the Big 3 Opioid distributors, a lawsuit that remains on appeal.

Webb replaces Huntington Mayor Patrick Farrell on the Board of Governors.