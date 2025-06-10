CHARLESTON, W.Va. — According to multiple state officials, well-known Charleston businessman and former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Doug Skaff Jr. was killed in a wreck on Interstate 79 in Lewis County.

Skaff, 48, of South Charleston, died after his vehicle crashed in between the Jane Lew and Weston exits in southbound lanes at around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Skaff, who was the president of HD Media, served for more than a decade in the House of Delegates. During that time, he served as House Majority Leader. Skaff also ran for Senate and Secretary of State during his political career but was defeated in both races.

Governor Patrick Morrisey posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Skaff’s passing.

I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of our friend Doug Skaff. Doug was a longtime state legislator, the Minority Leader of the West Virginia House of Delegates, and omnipresent in the Charleston community. He will be greatly missed by many. Please keep Doug’s family and… pic.twitter.com/JJjS6tmoTe — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) June 11, 2025

The Kanawha County Commission confirmed the news Tuesday evening. Commissioner Lance Wheeler, in a statement, said Skaff was a family man and a leader in the community.

“My heart goes out to the Skaff family during this incredibly difficult time. Doug Skaff was more than just an elected official. He was a true champion for his community, a family first man, and a friend. My family and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his loved ones,” Wheeler said.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin also released a statement.

““I am shocked and heartbroken to learn of the passing of former WV Delegate Doug Skaff. He was an outstanding public servant, and businessman, but most important he was a wonderful husband, father and son,” Goodwin said.

In his most recent business project, Skaff, alongside a group of investors, purchased the popular Fazio’s Italian Restaurant in Charleston. Skaff, who appeared on “580 Live” with Dave Allen on May 22, said that his team was working to keep all of the traditions, recipes, and aesthetics of the restaurant the same as it had been for decades under the original family owners.

Also, during the most recent interview, Skaff gave an update on his recovery process from multiple copperhead bites. Skaff was bitten by multiple snakes in Danville while picking up campaign signs after running for Secretary of State in 2024 and spent several weeks in the hospital.

Skaff reported that he had made significant process in the year since the bites, saying he was “just blessed” to be able to walk and stand. Skaff said he still could not run and jump, but he was starting to get active again.