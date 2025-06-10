CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over 200 students across the state are joining the thousands who have come before to be dubbed Knights and Ladies of the prestigious Golden Horseshoe.

Since 1931, eighth grade students across West Virginia who excel in the state’s history and social studies, and who score high on the Golden Horseshoe exam, have been receiving this honor, and Tuesday was no exception as the tradition carried on.

The West Virginia Department of Education held the annual Golden Horseshoe Day at the state’s Culture Center Tuesday that brought in approximately 223 eighth graders to be recognized.

WVDE Student Enrichment Programs Coordinator Dustin Lambert said the Golden Horseshoe is an honor unique to West Virginia.

“No other state in the country has a competition with a lasting history quite like our Golden Horseshoe,” Lambert said during the first round of Tuesday’s ceremonies. “Winners of this competition join the ranks of thousands who carry on the prestige of being named Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.”

Lambert said that the state has recognized over 15,000 eighth students since its inception in 1931, but it’s a tradition that goes back long before that when Governor of the then- Virginia Colony, Alexander Spotswood presented a small golden horseshoe to explorers who crossed the land west of the Allegany Mountains in the early 1700s, which today encompasses much of West Virginia.

Today, students continue to receive a small horseshoe pin for their dedication to West Virginia studies, along with officially being knighted. Alexis Miller from Braxton County Middle School was one of them.

“It’s quite an honor to be able to have this title,” Miller said.

She said it was hard work getting to this point, but she has always been passionate about these subjects.

“I honestly like social studies, I always have, it’s just kind of my thing,” said Miller.

Eighth grader Kayleigh Jo Mays from Madison Middle School in Boone County was another to be taking home the prestigious award Tuesday. She said it was a major honor for her and her family.

“It feels really good and I’m really happy that I did it, and that because I get to carry on the family legacy of Golden Horseshoe winners,” she said.

Her mother, Marsha Mays told MetroNews that it’s a legacy they’re very proud of.

She said she counted it up and realized that her daughter now makes the eighth person in their branch of the family who have won the Golden Horseshoe award with many more in the extended family.

Marsha said they look forward to continuing this legacy.

“She made the comment this morning when Jonah and I were putting our Golden Horseshoes on, she said, I’m not going to get to wear mine again for a while, and I said, well, when your little girl wins you’ll get to wear yours, so yes, we’re definitely looking forward to the next generation and even younger cousins carrying on this tradition,” Marsha said.

Kayleigh Jo said that while she was encouraged by her family to do this, she also wanted to pursue it on her own as she enjoys challenging herself through academic competitions.

She said she liked this competition in particular, because she got to learn about various pieces of West Virginia culture.

“I really liked learning about the famous people, because I like the personal stories, but I also liked liked learning about the places and natural beauty, but I’m not as big on the sports,” said Kayleigh Jo.

Kayleigh Jo’s brother, Jonah Mays said he of course, wants to see this family tradition continue as well.

“It feels very good knowing that we’re carrying on this tradition that we have began and hopefully we will continue to carry it on with our children and our extended family,” said Jonah.

Their older cousin, Kenneth Straley passed the torch of winning the Golden Horseshoe onto his younger cousins. He said it feels great, especially knowing that the previous generations in their family were also Golden Horseshoe award recipients.

“It makes me so happy, you know, it makes me feel proud that I have like kept this going and they have carried it on, because I know that our grandpa would want that, he would want to keep this going,” Straley said.

Jonah was a Golden Horseshoe winner last year and Kenneth won in 2022.

Tuesday marked the 309th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe.