CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several departments set up in the basement of the West Virginia Capitol building have been scrambling to move items out of their respective offices after over 100,000 gallons of water settled into the bottom floor.

According to Bob Kilpatrick, the director of General Services Division for the West Virginia Department of Administration, a bolt failed on a four-inch chilled waterline Sunday afternoon, dumping nearly three inches of water in some parts of the basement.

Kilpatrick says a building nearby provides the chilled water to cool the entire Capitol.

“The central chiller plant on California (Avenue) provides chilled water for air conditioning in pretty much all of the campus buildings, plus a few little, smaller buildings,” Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick says that workers were able to react quickly to the failure, but the damage was done.

“We reacted to it and could immediately get the isolation valve to get it stopped, but at that point though, it was dumping out 120 pounds per square inch of water from that charged chilled water loop to charge the whole campus,” Kilpatrick said. “Basically, it emptied the chilled water from the entire loop of the campus into the basement of the Capitol.”

The basement of the Capitol holds multiple IT areas, offices, and other things that are in storage.

Kilpatrick says multiple agencies have some expensive equipment on that floor.

“Legislative Services has IT equipment in the basement. Secretary of State has IT in the basement. Capitol Police has IT equipment in the basement,” Kilpatrick said. “The Legislative Services probably has the most amount of space that has been affected because they have storage, IT, offices. Just lots of different little units within that overarching entity of Legislative Services.”

While much of the IT equipment was likely salvaged, Kilpatrick says there will be some things that need replaced.

“It looks like lots of contents people were storing on the floor, furniture that is sort of fixed to the floor like wooden bookcases, and there are some drywall walls in some of these segmented spaces that will be affected,” Kilpatrick said.

General services workers and a contractor have been working to clear the water and divert it towards the Capitol’s loading area.

“I’d probably say we’re looking at two weeks maybe. It’s still a little early to tell, but it’s just about getting all the contents out and trying to get them cleaned and dried. It’s a cluttered space,” Kilpatrick said.