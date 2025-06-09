CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new trial will be coming for a Kanawha County man previously convicted of killing four family members in 2020.

Gavin Blaine Smith, 21, was convicted in December 2022 of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to three life sentences with mercy with an additional 50 years. Those sentences were to run consecutively.

Smith was granted mercy because he was a juvenile and state law does not allow for a juvenile to be sentenced to life without mercy. Smith, however, was tried as an adult.

As a 16-year-old, Smith reportedly shot and killed his stepfather, Daniel Dale Long, 37, his mother, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, and his two brothers, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, at a residence on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview. Smith was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ripley.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia ruled to vacate the sentence, claiming the Kanawha County Circuit Court erred. Justices say that the court “improperly informed the jury” that if Smith was convicted of first-degree murder, then he would be eligible for parole because of his then-juvenile status.

Justice Haley Bunn, in a written statement, said that the error was grounds for reversal.

“We agree and find that, under the circumstances of this case, the circuit court committed reversible error when it improperly informed the jury of the penalty and parole possibility for Mr. Smith, who was under the age of eighteen years old at the time of the alleged first-degree murders. Therefore, we vacate Mr. Smith’s convictions and the circuit court’s sentencing order and remand for a new trial,” Bunn said.

Smith’s girlfriend at the time, Rebecca Walker, was sentenced to 10 years in prison back in 2021 after pleading guilty to four counts of “accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.” Walker was originally facing first-degree murder charges, but the plea agreement allowed for the murder charges to be dropped.

Walker, who was 17 at the time of the murders, helped Smith hide out after the incident. During previous testimony, Walker said that Smith was frustrated that his parents wouldn’t allow them to see each other. She testified that she encouraged Smith to kill his family while on a video chat.

According to the Supreme Court’s decision, Walker initially stated while testifying against Smith that she would’ve faced 20 years in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. She later clarified that first-degree murder carries a sentence of life in prison, and with her plea agreement, she avoided that sentence.

The Supreme Court’s decision says that both sides allowed for the Kanawha County Circuit Court to provide the jury and instruction and give a clarification to Walker’s statement. In this clarification, the jury learned that Smith would become eligible for parole after 15 years because of his juvenile status.

Smith’s attorneys appealed this because, according to the Supreme Court’s decision, they felt as though the fact did not need to be brought up during jury instructions for deliberation. Smith’s attorneys did feel it was fair for the circuit court to clarify during Walker’s testimony, but they stated the jury was to be “considering the facts, not considering the sentence.”

Because of the new ruling, Smith will have a new trial and any other proceedings necessary set for the case.

No court dates have been scheduled.