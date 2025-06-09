Story by Chris Lawrence

KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said a man’s call to 911 to self-report killing his girlfriend was as intense a call as he’s ever heard.

“This 911 call comes in and this fellow tells our dispatchers, ‘I just had an altercation with my girlfriend and I think I killed her,’” Mellinger told MetroNews Monday.

The call, made around 3 p.m. Friday, immediately became the top priority for first responders in the county. As deputies were dispatched to the man’s location near the Kenna exit of I-77 to get him into custody, a second call came into the 911 center. This call was from a county resident who had encountered a severely injured woman staggering along a rural road also in the Kenna area. It turned out the second call was from somebody who had encountered the girlfriend, who was pregnant and was not dead.

“She regained consciousness and was able to get to a nearby road and ask for help. We had two places we had to respond to. We had to get him into custody but also we had to get to her for care as well,” said Mellinger.

Deputies identified the suspect as Logan Willis, 21, of Oak Hill. He’s now in jail charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment , and strangulation.

According to Mellinger, Willis is the victim’s estranged boyfriend and father of one of her children. The meeting between the two was to exchange custody of the young child they share. Mellinger said the victim got into Willis’ car to travel to Walmart to purchase things the child would need for the weekend. Mellinger believed Willis never had any intention of a custody exchange, or a trip to Walmart. He thinks the plan all along was to get her into the vehicle, transport her to a remote area, and kill her.

“He left her thinking he had murdered her. It appeared to be all hands on. She was beaten so badly she lost consciousness and in his own words he beat her until she quit breathing. Then he dragged her up into the woods to hide the body,” he explained.

The victim is recovering and Mellinger had no update on her condition.

Willis is being held in the South Central Regional on $500,000 bail.