CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A man was struck and killed in the middle of a Kanawha County highway early Monday morning.

Kanawha County deputies said the man was on a motorized scooter that had stopped in the middle of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes at a little after 5 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The collision happened in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road near Cadle Drive.

An investigation is underway.