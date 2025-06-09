CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public Works Director for the City of Charleston, Brent Webster says they want to inform residents of the street sweeping schedule changes well in advance.

After city council voted to make those changes during their May meeting, street sweeping throughout the city will soon be conducted from noon to 2 p.m. on both Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 1, 2026.

Webster said this simplifies the process a bit.

“In the past, Tuesdays were a little different, Tuesdays were more of a 9 to 12, and then Thursdays was 12 to 2, but now, it will universally be 12 to 2,” Webster said.

Webster said this is more of an operational necessity on their part as it’s imperative to keep the streets as well as the drains cleaned throughout the city.

He said this new timeframe should give them a more effective window to move their sweepers through.

“They can kick up a little debris on their own, and we want to have safe passage to be able to take care of that, and if cars are parked up or if you have to go in between them, it doesn’t occur as easily,” he said.

Webster said the appropriate signage should be going into effect well in advance for people to be able to make the necessary adjustments to the city’s parking schedule changes as a result.

He said the city’s parking department will put out the information and possibly implement a grace period for residents to become accustomed to the changes.

“They will try to, you know, ease everybody into it and with the enforcement part of it, but I trust that it will be very well advertised months in advance, and then of course with signage, that should take care of it, so just a little bit of time for it to become a habit,” Webster said.