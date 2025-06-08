SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning stabbing in Sissonville.

According to a release from the KSCO, the incident occurred at around 1:50 Sunday morning at Last Stop Bar on Sissonville Drive.

Cullen Parsons, 25, of Charleston, was named the suspect and arrested later Sunday morning on an unrelated offense.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim had already been taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Parsons fled the scene before deputies arrived.

While Parsons was arrested on a separate offense, malicious wounding charges are being filed against him for the stabbing.