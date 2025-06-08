CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. –Cabell County Schools are once again stepping up and helping students who may need assistance with food over the summer months.

The district recently released their dates and times for the places where they can receive meals or boxes of food.

Travis Austin, Cabell County Schools Food Services Director, said that they have three ways that a student can receive food during June and July. They offer daily lunch at various community sites, weekly meal boxes in the more rural areas, and daily breakfast and lunch as part of Cabell County’s Summer Learning Program.

He says that it’s important to be able to provide these meals for students.

“Well, we want to make sure that we offer this to our you know students and the kids in the county, we realize many of the students get their very best meals of the day at school and when schools out we do our best to continue that service,” Austin said.

Meals that will be given out at different community sites are listed below:

-A.D. Lewis Community Center 11a.m.-1 p.m.

-Adams Landing 12 p.m-1 p.m.

-Barboursville Library 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

-Cabell County Library 12 p.m-1 p.m.

-Gallaher Public Library 12 p.m-1 p.m.

-Guyandotte Public Library 12 p.m-1 p.m.

-Marcum Terrace Community Center 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

-Our Lady of Fatima 11:30 a.m. -12 p.m.

-Phil Cline YMCA 11 a.m. -12 p.m.

-Scott Community Center 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m.

-St. Joe Grade School Breakfast: 8 a.m. -8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m. -12 p.m.

-West Public Library 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Meals will be served at those locations Monday through Friday.

For the weekly meal boxes, or non-congregate meals, parents will have to register in order to receive them. Sign-ups begin on Monday June 9th at one.

Austin says that the reason they have parents’ sign-up is so they know how much food they need to have in order to help everyone.

“That allows us to accurately place our orders, so we minimize waste and order what we need,” he said.

The locations, dates, and times for food box pickup:

-Cox Landing Elementary; 10:15 a.m. -11 a.m.

-Hite Saunders Elementary; 9 a.m. -9:45 a.m.

-Antioch Baptist Church; 10:15 a.m. -11 a.m.

-Salt Rock Public Library; 9 a.m. -9:45 a.m.

Those pick-up days will be Wednesday June 18th and 25th and July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

Austin says that this time of year is always busy for them.

“Closing out the school year and you’re trying to start up the summer feeding program and there are a lot of moving parts to it, so it is a pretty busy time for us but it’s an important job,” he said.

Any parent wanting to sign their children up for these boxes or wants more information can go to cabellschools.com.