FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. –Fayette County Sheriff Jess McMullen says traffic enforcement was used this week to stop the trafficking of illegal drugs and make arrests of those responsible.

McMullen said “Fayette County Sting 19” took place Thursday with the help of other law enforcement agencies along U.S. Route 19.

In a Friday news release, McMullen said officers seized 103 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine, including crack cocaine, one gram of meth and more than 19,000 in drug money. Officers also arrested four people on felony charges and along with “multiple” arrests on misdemeanor charges.

“Traffic enforcement helps combat these illegal drugs being distributed to those who suffer from addiction and could potentially save lives,” McMullen said. “The drugs on our streets are not commonly manufactured in this area, they are transported in from other areas and are typically manufactured south of the American border.

“If we can slow the trafficking process coming into our area, we can slow the distribution into our communities.”

McMullen credited those who were involved in Thursday’s sting including Oak Hill Police Chief Michael Whisman, Fayetteville Police Chief Ty Hogan and National Park Service Chief Ranger Rob Wissinger.