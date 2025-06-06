JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — A Fayette County man has been charged after he allegedly beat his girlfriend badly in Jackson County Friday afternoon.

Logan Willis, of Oak Hill, is charged with attempt to commit felony murder, malicious wounding and strangulation.

According to deputies, Willis self-reported the attack by calling 911 from a gas station in Kenna. Willis said he had killed his girlfriend.

The victim, who was in the late stages of her pregnancy, was beaten in Willis’ car and drug into a nearby wooded area.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger, deputies located the victim by following a blood trail.

The victim is in very critical condition.

Willis is being held on a $500,000 bond.