WINFIELD, W.Va. –Those in and around Putnam County will have the chance to make memories on the Kanawha River this weekend during the Winfield Watersports Weekend.

The two-day event on Friday and Saturday will host standup paddleboard and kayak races, paddle lessons, a rubber duck race, live music, food trucks, and more near the boat ramp at the Winfield Community Center.

Kelli Steele, a spokesperson for Putnam County Tourism, says this is a great part of the river to enjoy.

“It’s an unusual location on the river. You think of the Kanawha River, and it’s heavily trafficked in a lot of places, but this is right up the stream from the lock and dam, so you get more light conditions,” Steele said. “It’s a great place to learn to paddle, especially on the weekends when you don’t have quite as much barge traffic. It’s really like being on the lake.”

Friday evening will be an opportunity to enjoy food trucks and live music put on by the Sled Dogs at 6 o’clock. Those wanting to participate in Saturday races can also begin signing up on Friday evening.

While people can go out on the water and race themselves during the event, those wanting to stand back and watch from land can also get in on a race. At 3 p.m. Saturday, there will be a rubber duck race.

Steele says the winner will take home half of the money that goes into the pot, but the other half goes to a better cause.

“It’s a 50/50 pot, and the other 50% that doesn’t go to the winner goes to support the Backpack Buddy program that helps feed students over the summer,” Steele said.

There is some rain in the forecast across the weekend, but Steele says as long as lightning isn’t in the area, the events will be on.

“We want to make sure first and foremost that folks are safe, so if there is lightning, we won’t be having people on the river. Otherwise, if it’s just a light drizzle, put a rain jacket on and come on out,” Steele said. “There is a picnic shelter or pavilion. Bring your umbrella and you can still enjoy some music. As long as it’s safe to be out, we’ll still be out there.”

The official schedule for the 2025 Winfield Watersports Weekend is as follows:

Friday:

5:30 pm

Music & Food Trucks

6:00 p.m.

FREE SUP Lessons Sponsored by the City of Winfield

Live music by Sled Dogs

7:30 p.m.

Sunset Float Sponsored by the City of Winfield

(includes 5k float course preview / beginner race clinic)

Saturday:

Music provided by Hot Rod Grille DJ Sound

All lessons, floats, and races are FREE until 4:30 p.m., sponsored by the City of Winfield. People wanting to stay past 4:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m.

Paddle swap begins

9:45 a.m.

Mandatory Safety Meeting for 5k paddlers

10:00 a.m.

FREE 5K Paddle & Float – Boat Ramp to Winfield High and back

11:00 a.m.

Welcome / Music by Hot Rod Grille DJ Sound / Announcements

Food trucks open

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

5k Float paddlers return

12:00 p.m.

Brief Safety Training

Paddle swap concludes

12:30 p.m.

FREE SUP Lessons

2:00 p.m.

FREE Youth & Beginner Race

2:30 p.m.

FREE Rubber Duck Relay Race – Teams of 3 open to all ages

3:00 p.m.

Rubber Duck Race Benefitting Backpack Buddies

Rubber Duck Rescue competition (food truck prize for the most rescued ducks)

3:30 p.m.

FREE Paddle Royale

4:00 p.m.

Awards

4:30 p.m. and beyond

Open Rentals (Rental fees apply for evening rentals only)