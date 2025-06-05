CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The contract for a portion of the renovation project for the Kanawha County Judicial Annex Building has been awarded to Pray Construction.

This portion of the project, which is described as “phase 2,” is a remodel of the first floor. The first floor is in need of updated security and more room for the three new magistrate judges and circuit judge that were brought in at the beginning of the year.

The low bid for the first-floor portion of the project came in at $8,146,953 a couple weeks ago.

The building’s renovation project was originally not broken into two parts, but original the low bid came in at $16 million, which was $3 million more than the commission wanted to spend. After a negotiation phase with the low bidder to cut down the price did not get far off the ground, the commission decided to split the project into two parts and have it go up for re-bid.

The first portion of the project, which renovates the fifth floor, had a low bid from Pray Construction of $2 million. That floor is now under construction.

In total, the commission saved over $5 million by breaking the project into two parts and changing the construction work to daytime hours instead of nighttime, which was part of the original contract.

Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango says putting the project up for re-bid certainly wasn’t the simplest route, but it was the right move.

“It was an inconvenience for those at the courthouse. We had already moved the magistrates out of the offices and pulled furniture, but it was so far over budget that we had to take a second look at it,” Salango said. “It paid off. It was a gamble. It could’ve come back higher and we’d look like idiots right now.”

Salango says that this process has been a nuisance for many in the building, and he appreciates their patience.

“There was a lot of inconvenience involved, and we certainly appreciate everyone who tolerated us while we put this out to bid again,” Salango said.

With the savings, the commission also voted in favor of picking up three alternate projects as part of the bid. Those projects include changes to the restrooms and waiting lobby in the family court spaces, an essential security screening in holistic protection in the screening space, and a complete overhaul and renovation of public restrooms.

The fifth-floor construction should be completed towards the end of the year, while the first-floor construction is expected to be completed in mid-2026. The final completion of the building is projected for summer or fall of 2026.