CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A two-day conference in Charleston bringing together experts, advocates and community members to help tackle adverse childhood experiences.

The inaugural Adverse Childhood Experiences Coalition (ACES) of West Virginia Conference was held Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Marriott. The coalition aims to improve health and well-being of all West Virginians by helping reduce the impact of these experiences and preventing them from happening.

The event featured two keynote speakers, Dr. Stephen Loyd who is the Director of WV Office of Drug Control and the inspiration behind the Emmy award winning series “Dopesick” on Hulu. The other speaker was New York Times Bestselling author of “The Glass Castle” Jeannette Walls.

Walls, who is a McDowell County native, was on MetroNews Midday Thursday talking about the event and the reason she was involved in this inaugural conference.

She said that she loved that the event was focused on giving hope because that was the one thing she experienced while she was growing up was hope from her parents. She said that despite having a “nutty” childhood her parents showed her the love for education and told her that one day she would make a name for herself.

Walls said that is her mission, is to show people that no matter where they come from, they can follow their dreams.

“So many times when I talk to young people they have these images of themselves, oh I’m nothing, I’m just a kid from the holler, or I’m just a kid from the suburbs, and you’re never just whatever, and to understand your beauty and your strength is part of my mission is to help kids understand there resilience and their ability to get wherever they want to be,” she said.

American musician known for his song “Some Kind of Wonderful,” John Ellison was also on hand for the event.

He said that it was great to see people who have overcome trauma helps others do the same thing.

“I think it’s amazing that someone have overcome negativity in their life and is willing to speak out about it and inspire others and let them know that whatever they’re going through they can overcome it just like they overcame it,” Ellison said.

Walls, who said she used to be ashamed of what she experienced while she was a child, realized that shouldn’t be the case.

One example she talked about was when she was in New York going to an event when she saw her mother digging through the trash for food.

She said that people need to confront their experiences no matter how hard it is.

“We make these assumptions thinking that we’re protecting ourselves but what we’re doing is isolating ourselves and yeah you don’t get hurt but you also don’t experience the love around you and once you can bring down the barrier shame and isolation there’s such goodness and kindness from the most unexpected places,” Walls said.

Ellison agreed saying that the roadblocks that people face as children should motivate them to overcome everything they were dealt.

“There not put in your path to stop you but you should use them as steppingstones to get higher so, any time I came up on a roadblock it just made me more determine to jump over that roadblock and get to my destination,” he said.

During the conference, Ellison was on hand recording segments to air on the Wallace Horn Friendly Neighbor Radio Show, which he hosts in Elkins.

He said that the show is used to encourage and inspire young and old folks who want to have a career in music to do so.

“I try to inspire them and let them know that I came from here and I took my life into my hands and if you have a gift, a talent to sing or write songs don’t let anything stop you if that’s what you really want to do, go for it,” Ellison said.

The two-day event featured 18 specialized sessions that focused on three core tracks: Prevent, Treat, and Heal. In these sessions they discussed a range of topics including trauma-informed care, neurobiological effects of trauma, and innovative healing approaches including art therapy, breathwork, and somatic techniques.

They also featured the Hall of Healing and Hope which was an interactive space that offered live radio show tapings, therapeutic activities, acupuncture, and community storytelling that helped to demonstrate healing through connection and traditional Appalachian culture.

Photo: ACEs Coalition of WV Facebook