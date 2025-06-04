Photo: Jacob Fields being arraigned Tuesday May 27 (WCHS-TV)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –An 18-year-old Charleston teenager, who is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Kanawha County last week, waived his preliminary hearing.

Jacob Fields’s attorney appeared in Kanawha County Magistrate Wednesday to waive the hearing on behalf of Fields who was not present in the courtroom.

Fields is charged with first degree murder in the death of Tiffany Clerenia Adkins, 42, of Marmet in the Sheetz parking Kanawha City on May 27. He was originally charged with wanton endangerment and involuntary manslaughter after he told police that he was pumping gas while also cleaning the barrel of his gun when it accidentally went off striking Adkins in the head.

However, according to the criminal complaint, police were able to obtain surveillance video footage that contradicted what Fields was saying, which is when they upgraded the charges to first degree murder. In the video it shows Adkins, getting out of her car where she walked in front of Fields vehicle to go into the store and then they saw a muzzle flash as Fields’ windshield on his vehicle shattered.

The case now bounds over to a grand jury and the circuit court.