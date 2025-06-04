CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Charleston radio station to host a drive-through drop to help feed children over the summer months.

Host of 96.1 KWS Rob Reel, in conjunction with the Union Mission, will be holding the first ever Snack Drop on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reel said that there are 70,000 kids that are in food insecure situations.

This drop aims to collect non-perishable snacks, including but not limited too, goldfish crackers, individual boxed cereals, orange or apple juice cups, G2 (sugar-free Gatorade), oatmeal, ramen, pre-packaged cookies, KIND barks and more to help feed those kids.

Reel, who was on 580 Live with Dave Allen Wednesday morning, said that although there are a lot of programs that do things like this including Backpack Buddies Program and the Union Mission, this event will act as a filler for those communities that don’t have these programs.

“It’s almost sort of a swiss cheese sort of map of places that have organizations like Backpack Buddies who are already filling this need, that is terrific,” he said. “We’re now trying to come in and fill in as many of those holes where communities can’t or don’t have the resources to do this kind of thing.”

This drop adds to the already growing lists of drops that they hold including the Turkey Drop near Thanksgiving and the Sock Drop in January.

While they may be asking for snacks, Reel said that they wouldn’t turn donations away if they were cash or check.

He said that once they receive the monitory donation it will be handed Jason Quintrell of the Union Mission for them to use.

Reel said that he believes that the money will be put to use right away.

“I think I know them well enough to know, that they’ll put it to use that day, like somebody will do a midday collection of what we got on cash and start filling in gaps,” he said.

Reel said that no donation is too small, if you can pick up something small while grocery shopping, it will be greatly appreciative.

“And you get goldfish crackers, you get one of those twelve snack things for the kids and you can afford one more of those, grab that we will take that,” he said. “If you’re doing the two for five dollars bag of chips and you want to keep one and bring us the other, do that we will put it all to work for West Virginia kids.”

98.7 The Mountain, V100, The Beat, 580 WCHS and more will joining WKWS in the parking lot at 1111 Virginia Street East.