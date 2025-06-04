CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is urging residents to be aware of a recent text message payment scam that’s going around the state.

According to a news release from the DMV, scammers send out a “final notice” saying that someone has unpaid accounts. They include a link to where residents can pay the fake bill.

They did note that they would never send out a text message to license holders in the state.

In the release they included some of the threats, all of which they say are not legitimate:

-Violations recorded in DMV database

-Suspended vehicle registration

-Driver’s license temporarily revoked

-Mandatory administrative service fees

-Legal Actions and negative credit reports