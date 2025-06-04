CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is urging residents to be aware of a recent text message payment scam that’s going around the state.
According to a news release from the DMV, scammers send out a “final notice” saying that someone has unpaid accounts. They include a link to where residents can pay the fake bill.
They did note that they would never send out a text message to license holders in the state.
In the release they included some of the threats, all of which they say are not legitimate:
-Violations recorded in DMV database
-Suspended vehicle registration
-Driver’s license temporarily revoked
-Mandatory administrative service fees
-Legal Actions and negative credit reports