HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington Police say a recent raid of a home led to the arrests of two men and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash.

The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms executed search, and arrest warrants last Friday in the Highlawn neighborhood.

During the search, a man from Detroit, Michigan, and a man from Huntington were taken into federal custody. Investigators found approximately five pounds of fentanyl, 106 grams of crack cocaine, 2.5 pounds of THC wax in the home. Also, during the search, a firearm and $22,000 in cash were seized.

According to a release from the Huntington Police Department, the raid was part of an ongoing joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, with assistance from the St. Albans Police Department.