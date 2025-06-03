PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. –Officials in Putnam County are encouraging homeowners to clean up their properties by hanging informational door hangers.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton posted a video to Facebook on Tuesday morning detailing what the hangers mean and what to do if you receive them.

He later came on MetroNews Midday to talk about the informal reminder to residents.

Eggleton, who is a part of the Dilapidated and Abandoned Enforcement Agency, said that these hangers pertain to structures that are occupied.

He said that it’s important to let people know before it comes an official issue.

“We’re just saying get this stuff cleaned up so we don’t have to make it official, this is a very unofficial warning saying hey you know maybe somebody just needs a little a ring on the doorbell to say hey why don’t you clean that up, and you know what most people will,” Eggleton said.

He said that the front of the hanger says that they might be in violation of state/county violations including, dilapidated structure, unused or an unoccupied dwelling, unsanitary structure, health hazards, debris, junk or abandoned vehicle or overgrown vegetation.

While they are working to try and make sure that residents are cleaning their properties up, he said that he put information on the back to help.

“I put all kinds of resources that are free, you got free dump days at the Sycamore Landfill, we have a free day for tire pickup, there’s tire collections to help clean your property up, it doesn’t cost you a dime, it just costs you a little effort,” Eggleton said.

He said that they are also trying to make sure that those dilapidated and abandoned buildings are taken care of as well because it can be a safety hazard for people.

Eggleton also said that while these buildings can be dangerous to people they also increase the risk for crime in the area.

“It can create an area that’s easy for crime, there’s a broken window comment that if you break a window on a house and leave it there for a long time then every window will be broken,” he said.