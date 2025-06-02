BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man has been arrested after an incident where authorities say a woman was run over by a car and killed.

Henry Ray Aliff, 65, is charged with murder in connection to the May 26 death of Sarah Callender, 61. Reports say the two had been in a relationship for multiple years.

Boone County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident with a possible ejection along Seng Creek near the Whitesville community. Deputies found Callender dead outside the vehicle but determined she had been run over.

After the incident, Aliff was taken to the hospital for unrelated medical issues until Monday when he was released. Upon his release, Aliff was arrested.

Aliff is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.