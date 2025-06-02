CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s time for summer break in the Kanawha County school system.

Students and teachers celebrated the last day of the school year Monday.

“The kids have made accomplishments throughout the year and teachers have and staff, so you look back and celebrate the successes and plan on for the next year,” Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams said.

The school year in Kanawha County included a Milken Award winner, improving test scores plus emotional board of education votes to close two middle schools and four elementary schools.

East Bank and McKinley middle schools closed for good Monday with students heading to Dupont Middle and Hayes Middle next year. The four elementary schools, Midland Trail, Belle, Mary Ingles and Rand, will stay open until a new elementary school is built on the site of former Dupont Junior High. The state School Building Authority approved funding for the new school in November.

Williams said the administrations at the four impacted middle schools did a good job on getting the future combined student bodies together.

“Each school had three or four different things that they did and that helps I think,” Williams said. “It helps the parents. If the kids are happy and calm then the parents are also. I think it helped in general.”

The 2024-2025 school year in Kanawha County also represented the first year for 11 new school plain-clothed school security personnel. Williams the group did a good job keeping an eye on things at all schools but particularly the elementary schools which do not have school resources officers.

“It just provided a sense of security I think for the staff, the students and the parents—that we do have folks out there watching out for their safety,” Williams said.

Monday also represented the last, last day for Williams, He announced his retirement earlier this spring.

“it’s exciting. I’m ready for the next chapter of my life, after 40 years I think it’s time to pass the torch,” Williams said. “I’m excited for Dr. (Paula) Potter. She will do an outstanding job and I’m looking forward to all her successes as well.”

The first day of the new school year is Friday, Aug. 15.