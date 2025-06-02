CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Monday, Charleston city council received the work plan summary and approved a $1.25 million budget for the City Center Business Improvement District for the fiscal year.

The City Center Business Improvement District, which was created in 2021, is consisted of business owners within six blocks of Slack Plaza and Summers Street. Property owners in the BID pay into a fund that goes towards improving the Downtown area with projects such as cleaning programs, lighting, landscaping, and other things.

The BID has partial funding that runs through the City of Charleston, which includes assessments and seed funding from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office.

For the BID, $92,500 is in the budget for assessments. Susie Salisbury, who represented the BID during a Monday finance committee meeting, says they’ve made the most of every dollar in that part of the budget.

“The beauty of this program is we have been able to take this $92,500 and leverage it. We’ve leveraged it with the state of West Virginia for $300,000 and leveraged it with the congressionally directed funding of $600,000,” Salisbury said. “That’s the beauty of it. These property owners are putting money into the city account, and then we’re able to take that and leverage other government funds, as well as some private funds.”

Salisbury says they are going to continue to put funding into useful projects.

“We will be starting along Summers Street with new lighting. We have the expression of interest call-out right now and those are due this week, so we’ll get that design moving. We’re hoping to replace trash containers all throughout the BID,” Salisbury said. “We’re looking at some more activation and safety and security-type projects with this $1.2 million that we’ve been able to leverage.”