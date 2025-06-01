KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –One person was injured after a side-by-side rolled over in Kanawha County Sunday morning.

According to officials with the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened just before 2:30 in the area of Kendalia Road which is located near the Sanderson Coal Tipple.

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the side-by-side rolled about 100 feet down a hillside. The driver of the side-by-side got trapped by their arm which was stuck between the ground and the door. The passenger was able to climb out on their own.

Once crews were able to free the driver, both were checked out by Kanawha County EMS. There is no word on the victim’s condition.