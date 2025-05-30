UPDATE 1:40 p.m. Friday The exit and entrance ramp were both reopened.

NITRO, W.Va. — Both the exit and the entrance wrap westbound on Interstate 64 at Nitro are expected to be closed for most of Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer got sideways heading off the exit Friday morning.

The wreck happened at just before 11 a.m.

The cab of the truck went through the guardrail as the trailer turned sideways. Part of the truck is lodged in the area between the exit ramp and entrance wrap.

Authorities said the truck driver was not injured.

Photo courtesy Nitro Fire Department