CHARLESTON, W.Va. –An investigation is underway after a house fire broke out early Friday morning in Charleston.

The fire was reported at a home in the 800 block of Hanna Drive.

Charleston Fire Department Captain David Hodges said that while crews were able to get on scene quickly the house was fully involved when they arrived.

“They discovered a fire inside of the structure with significant involvement,” Hodges said.

He said crews were able to distinguish the fire quickly.

Hodges said that while the tenants were able to get out, one did suffer minor burns after they went back inside for pets that they were left inside. One dog and cat both died inside the home.

Hodges urged residents to try and refrain from going back inside to get their belongings if a fire were to break out.

“That’s very alarming to us, we want to push a PSA out about that, about we all cherish our belongings and we all cherish our pets, however leave that up to us, once there is a home fire and you do arrive and you do try to go back in we error not to do that, we don’t want folks to do that,” he said.

He said that the investigation into the cause is ongoing, however he said that it looks like an accidental fire that started in a bathroom. The house is considered a total loss.

