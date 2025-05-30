UPDATE: The city announced at noon Friday that the event was cancelled because of the weather.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Moses Automotive Group “Live on Levee” is scheduled Friday night at Haddad Riverfront Park with the featured band No BS! Brass Band.

Live on the Levee spokesman Jim Strawn says Magnolia Boulevard will take the Schoenbaum Stage first at 6 o’clock. No BS! Brass Band will come on at 7:30 p.m.

Friday is 580 WCHS Night. Reports will begin in the 6 o’clock hour.

Strawn said he’s hopeful the rain will clear out because the show will be tremendous.

“I can’t wait, 11 pieces, trombones, trumpets, saxophones, blues singers. They are a little Mardi Grasish but they’re from Virginia. They are electric,” Strawn said.

Strawn has his fingers crossed about the weather.

“I think we’re going to get it in. It’s going to be damp all day but I’ll think we’re going to get a little window,” he said.

Strawn urged residents to check the Live on the Levee Facebook page for the latest.

“We’ll keep you posted on the weather and if there’s a delay. If there is anyway possible the City of Charleston as always tried to get the music in,” Strawn said.