DUNBAR, W.Va. — A brand new playground at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar is creating a fun, safe space for kids to play.

The Kanawha County Commission joined Shawnee Sports Complex officials Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon on the new $250,000 dollar playground, replacing a former playground that Commission President Ben Salango said was getting to be a safety hazard.

Salango said he thinks this new playground will be a big hit.

“There’s no gate, they can come in and play whenever they want, if it’s daylight, please come in and play, and I think a lot of the local kids are going to enjoy it,” Salango said.

Shawnee Sports Complex Executive Director Katie Arthur said not just local kids will get some use out of it, but kids coming in from across the country for all of the various soccer and football tournaments they host will also get to enjoy it as well.

“We’re really excited to have it, I mean having this playground for one is great for the community and for our local kids, but having it goes hand in hand with the tournaments that we have and we host at Shawnee, so, you know, when the siblings are on the field playing, the other ones can come over here and still have fun,” Arthur said.

Salango said the commission’s plan to remodel some of the outdated playgrounds around the county has been a goal since 2017, but unfortunately, fell by the wayside, and they didn’t get to it as quickly as they had hoped.

But for the last few years, he said they have really made upgrading these playgrounds a priority.

“We’ve had a pretty significant effort over the years trying to upgrade all of our playgrounds, I mean some of them were simply not safe, couldn’t play on them, so now that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

Arthur added that this new playground is a necessary upgrade.

“The previous playground was here when we opened in 2018 and it just needed a little bit of an upgrade, and I think we definitely got that with this playground,” she said.

And Arthur said along with the new modern playground equipment, the cameras they have monitoring the area at all times will only heighten the safety standards even more.

“We actually have cameras throughout the park and we will have one that will be monitoring this as well, and all of our cameras are actually monitored by Metro 911, so it’s a really safe place to be we feel,” Arthur said.

Salango said the complex is always busy and everything there gets tremendous use, so keeping everything up to date is vital.

“We’ve really focused on trying to make sure the basketball courts have been remodeled, making sure we have pickleball courts and now the playground, so when people come in and they’re using the shelters, when people are here for games, they can also use these amenities as well,” he said.

Salango said that in August, they will also be cutting the ribbon on the new $5 million Shawnee Sports Complex Welcome Center that’s currently under construction.

He said Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Jim Justice, as well as former Senator Joe Manchin all helped bring this new welcome center to fruition through significant funding contributions.

“They helped through the tune of about $3 million dollars, and so, we wouldn’t have been able to build that new building without their help and we’re very appreciative,” Salango said.

The welcome center is projected to come complete with upgraded restrooms and concession area that includes a commercial kitchen, as well as some additional observation areas for watching the games.