CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man has been sentenced after he admitted to obstructing mail.

Brice Allen Pomeroy, 26, of Hernshaw, was sentenced to two years of federal probation.

Pomeroy was formerly employed by a United States Postal Service vendor as a mail handler in Charleston. While he was employed, Pomeroy knowingly disposed of over 200 pieces of mail outside of a gas station in Charleston,

Inside the mail he threw away were graduation, Mother’s Day and birthday cards containing gift cards and cash. Pomeroy removed the cash or gift cards before disposing of the cards or other forms of mail.

Pomeroy has also been ordered to pay $2,051.21 in restitution.