CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder conviction of the man who shot and killed a Charleston Police officer in 2020.

Joshua Marcellus Phillips shot Officer Cassie Johnson, 28, along Garrison Avenue on December 3. 2020, after she had responded to a parking complaint. He was convicted of second-degree murder and simple possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to the maximum of 40 years in prison.

Phillips claimed self-defense during the trial and appealed the conviction based on jury selection and change of venue, but the Supreme Court has now shut that down.

Since Johnson’s death, the legislature passed a bill called the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, which creates a new crime for the intentional killing of a police officer or other first responder.