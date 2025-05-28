CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The class of 2025 for Winfield High School was honored Wednesday evening for the first of three ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for Putnam County.

Tyler Peros, a four-year member of the Winfield boys’ basketball team, says the highlight of the night for him was tossing the hat in the air.

“What I enjoyed most was throwing the hats off. I feel like that was very special to all of us,” Peros said.

Jayden Patton, a member of the baseball team, says this was a chance to enjoy being with his classmates one final time.

“It was fun getting to be with all my classmates for one last time and getting to be in one big room with all of them together and all their families and friends around us getting to celebrate this time of our lives with them. It was fun,” Patton said.

Sophie Briscoe, a member of state championship teams in both track and cross country, says she enjoyed her commencement ceremony, but she was very aware it was the last time the class would be together.

“I really enjoyed the speeches because one of my best friends gave one,” Briscoe said. “It was just exciting. It was bittersweet kind of, knowing that this is the last time we’d all be together.”

Briscoe says the thing she’ll miss most about high school is the chance to be with her peers and friends on a daily basis.

“Seeing my friends and all being together in the same place every day. I kind of took it for granted now that I think about it,” Briscoe said.”

Putnam County Schools will celebrate Poca High School’s class of 2025 Thursday at 7 p.m. Hurricane High School will celebrate its graduating class on Friday at 7 p.m.