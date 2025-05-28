ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a man who has recently used counterfeit $100 bills in the St. Albans area.

Police say a black male is believed to have used the bills at several businesses along Route 817 and a convenience store on MacCorkle Avenue. After using the counterfeit money, the man was seen heading west on U.S. Route 60 towards Putnam County.

The man was also last seen in the company of another man in a black vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.