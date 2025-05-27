NITRO, W.Va. — West Virginia Division of Highways spokesman Brent Walker says they were made aware of a troublesome dip along Interstate 64 in Kanawha County following a major road construction project.

After what was being deemed the largest Roads to Prosperity project that was completed in November that saw six miles of interstate widening along I-64 between Nitro and Scott Depot, and the construction of two bridges there, several complaints have come in regarding a major dip on the eastbound side getting onto the bridge that’s scraping vehicles and causing issues.

Walker said part of the project replaced expansion joints underneath the bridge. He said it is what’s known as a design-build project with the contractor, meaning the contractor both designs and builds it.

Walker said the DOH doesn’t know exactly what caused the dip, but they’re currently having conversations to address it.

“We’re not sure how those things can happen, I don’t think anything has settled, but we’re working with the contractor,” Walker said. “The contractor in this design-build project is aware of it, they have certainly been told by a lot of folks.”

Walker said they are currently working with the contractor to make those necessary repairs, which were being estimated to be made within the next 30 days.

He said they’re also aware that there’s no signage warning motorists of the dip, but he hopes they can go ahead and get it fixed before the signs become more necessary, although he knows this is concerning.

“For unsuspecting drivers, you can certainly be caught off guard as it’s tough to get on it and a little bounce getting off it, and we’re hoping that the contractor can figure out a way to make those repairs,” he said.

Walker said as this is the season for road construction projects, it’s important for drivers to pay extra attention, because various hindrances can arise from ongoing construction anywhere and at any time that the DOH may not be aware of yet.

“What I want folks to know with these summer months, people are going to be on the roadway, and as we just discussed, even if workers aren’t on the roadway, there are still road conditions, could be uneven lanes, could be narrow lanes,” Walker said.

He also reminds people to simply slow down, especially when going through construction zones.

And Walker added that if people do need to report a concern about state roadways or request a road repair to call 1-833-WVRoads or by emailing [email protected].