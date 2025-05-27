Story by Chris Lawrence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman is dead and a teenager faces charges after a tragic incident at a Charleston convenience store early Tuesday morning.

According to Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett, the victim, Tiffany Adkins, 42, of Marmet, was shot as she was walking into the Sheetz on MacCorkle Avenue in the Kanawha City section of Charleston at just after midnight. The fatal shot was errantly fired from another vehicle parked at a nearby gas pump.

“She started to walk from her vehicle to the entrance of Sheetz. As she was doing so, she passed the front of his vehicle. As she was passing the front, the shot went off inside the vehicle, went through the windshield, and struck her in the back of the head,” Hazelett said.

The shooter, identified as Jacob Fields, 18, of Charleston, was standing by his vehicle and wiping down the barrel of a handgun. He tells police the gun inadvertently discharged. Hazelett said they asked him why he had the firearm out and his answer is now part of evidence in the case. Fields has been charged with wanton endangerment and involuntary manslaughter.

Hazelett said both the victim and shooter were accompanied by other individuals who stayed at the scene and have given statements to authorities. Hazelett said the teen was not illegally in possession of the firearm.