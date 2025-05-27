HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –The neighborhood of Westmoreland in Huntington will soon be seeing a new fire station in the area.

After almost 20 years, a new Westmoreland Fire Station is going to be constructed to help make the facility more modern.

The old station, which is located 509 Camden Road, was built almost 100 years ago in 1926.

Huntington Fire Department Chief Greg Fuller, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito were on hand Tuesday morning for a dedication of the new land for the station.

Fuller said that they have outgrown the current station, especially with newer fire engines.

“That station no longer well suites the needs of the firefighters or well suites the needs of the community so we’re very grateful and very excited to be able to move into a new home soon,” Fuller said.

He said that the new station will allow the crew to drive through the bays instead of backing in and the doors will be wider in order to accommodate the more modern engines that they have.

The new station was made possible by the Congressional Directed Spending that they received in 2024 from the federal government, which was made possible by Capito.

Fuller expressed his gratitude towards Capito.

“We’re very grateful for her diligence and perseverance in securing the $4.165 million dollar earmark to construct the new Westmoreland Fire Station,” he said.

Capito spoke during the dedication. She said that this marks a major step for the neighborhood and the city as a whole.

“This site dedication marks a major step forward for the Westmoreland neighborhood and the City of Huntington. I was proud to secure the funding to help make this new fire station a reality because it invests in public safety, community resilience, and local jobs. This project will support the dedicated men and women of the Huntington Fire Department and strengthen the entire region for years to come,” Capito said.

While the new facility, will bring the building up to date for new technology, Fuller said that it will also enhance safety for firefighters seeing as they face fire, smoke and sometimes carry carcinogens from the fires they battle.

He said that they will be able to keep the work area and living quarters separate from one another.

“This station will provide that separation and will provide those cleaning stations so that we can maintain our gear, maintain a separation between those workplace contaminants and the places the firefighters live on a daily basis,” Fuller said.

He also mentioned that while the project transcends many mayors the city has had, this project really aligns with current Mayor’s Patrick Farrell mission of prioritizing safety.

“His first priority is to public safety, so I think that this is going to be a big step towards his fulfillment of his commitment to strongly support public safety in the city of Huntington,” Fuller said.

He said that currently bids are out for construction companies and that the purchase division will begin looking at the bids on June 5 and pick a company they want to move forward with after that.

Fuller said they hope that construction on the station can begin in August 2025.

The new station, once completed, will be located at 3200 Piedmont Road in Huntington.

Photo: Huntington Fire Department website