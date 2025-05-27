CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to fraud.

James Eugene Wells, 73, of Marmet, was sentenced to one year of federal probation after he withheld records in a bankruptcy from a United States Trustee.

Wells oversaw the financial affairs of his wife’s business in Charleston but worked off-the-record. From February 2023 to February 2024, Wells applied for five separate loans after the business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which totaled $68,000. Wells failed to disclose the information to a Trustee.

On January 31, 2024, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court held a hearing on the Trustee’s motion to dismiss the businesses’ bankruptcy case. Wells lied to the bankruptcy court under oath after he was confronted about one of the loans and the circumstances surrounding its origins. He admitted to not disclosing the other three active loans while he being questioned. Wells later admitted to the fifth loan and the court dismissed the business’ case.