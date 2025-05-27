CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The two remaining high school graduating seniors in Kanawha County have officially walked across the stage.

St. Albans and Sissonville High School’s Class of 2025 graduated Tuesday.

St. Albans ‘ class of 2025 went first in the afternoon.

During the ceremony, principal Dr. Jaclyn Swayne told the class that showing up is the most important part in life.

“Sometimes we have to show up even if life is hard and you don’t feel like it, and many of you have learned to do this in your four years here at St. Albans High School, and in those moments, you move from your show up, to your rise up,” she said.

She even acknowledged that the Class of 2025 received over $1.8 million dollars in scholarship money ranging from Promise to athletic scholarships.

Kanawha County Board of Education member Kate White encouraged the class to make a difference no matter what they decide to do after school.

“The challenges we face today especially in our great state of West Virginia won’t solve themselves, they need fresh ideas, big hearts and strong minds, so whether you chose to stay in West Virginia or return someday, please know that we need you,” White said. “And whether you lead a classroom, run a business, serve in the military, or work for a nonprofit, every action you take matters, and it will make a difference.”

The commencement saw three student speakers, one of which was their senior class president Abigail Tinney.

During her speech she shared memories from their senior year.

“We decorated our cars, we successfully put on senior sunrise where Brady took a trip down the field in a tire, we cooked ourselves in the scorching August heat to be the first class to paint senior parking spots,” Tinney said. “We’ve had many memories in the parking lot from Addison Taylor being rear-ended and numerous snowball fights.”

Sissonville High School graduated that evening.

Class speaker Allison Granata says she’s thankful for the community aspect of Sissonville.

“One thing I love about Sissonville is how community comes first. Everybody knows everybody and someone is always there to lend a hand,” Granata said. “Sissonville often gets a bad rap, but we have accomplished some great things.”

Fellow student speaker Colton Balog says every graduate has their own story, but they all accomplished a large goal.

“Looking out across the crowd puts into perspective how vast and different our high school experiences have been, but no matter your past experiences or plans after high school, everyone here is able to say the same thing — ‘I made it. I graduated,” Balog said.