NITRO, W.Va. — A homeowner suffered minor burn injuries in a Saturday afternoon fire in Nitro.

Flames were shooting from the back of the house when Nitro fire crews arrived on the scene in the 1300 block of Valentine Circle.

Nitro firefighters along with assistance from St. Albans, Institute and Poca were able to knock down the blaze.

The injured homeowner was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.