UPDATE — Police have identified the person killed in a Sunday morning crash in Cabell County.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Doug Adams, Stephen Green, 20, of Ashland, Kentucky, died after his vehicle was hit on Interstate 64 between Milton and Hurricane.

Green got a flat tire and stopped in the roadway with his hazards on.

Reports say a nearby construction worker got into Green’s passenger seat to try to help him get his vehicle off the roadway. Moments later, Green’s vehicle was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The construction worker in Green’s passenger seat and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital.

Eastbound lanes have been re-opened.

The crash was reported at around 5:45 Sunday morning at mile marker 31, in between the Milton and Hurricane exits.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Office, two other people were taken to the hospital.

