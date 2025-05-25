CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After several weeks of negotiations, Fazio’s Italian Restaurant in Charleston has been sold.

Businessman and president of the HD Media Doug Skaff, Hale House owner Vincente Cruz, and a group of several other investors, purchased the restaurant in mid-May.

Fazio’s, which is located on 1008 Bullitt Street in Downtown Charleston, has been a family-owned constant for over generations, serving homemade pastas, steaks, seafood, and more.

“I couldn’t imagine Charleston without it,” Skaff said last week on “580 Live” with Dave Allen.

Skaff says Fazio’s has options for everybody, and he’s recently learned about tasty meals that he was unaware of.

“You could go there for three months in a row, and get something different every night,” Skaff said on “580 Live” with Dave Allen. “I’ve seen entrees I’ve never even seen before. I didn’t even know they existed, but the best part is everything is fresh and homemade.”

Danny and Marsha Fazio sold the restaurant to the group for an undisclosed amount after owning and operating it for over 75 years. The two were ready to inch towards retirement when they put the restaurant and all its recipes up for sale in 2023, but Skaff says they wanted to ensure it would be in good hands.

“It’s no secret Danny and Marsha have been trying to get towards retirement or ease out, but they weren’t rushing to do it. They wanted to leave it in good hands,” Skaff said. “They talked with us two years ago, so this has been about two years in the making. They wanted it to be the right fit.”

Skaff says the sale gives him and his team complete ownership of everything associated with Fazio’s, and with that, they’ll be doing their best to keep the food, recipes and aesthetic the same.

“We get everything. Fazio’s: the name, the brand, the food, the recipes, the great staff, the employees — we want to keep everything the same,” Skaff said. “Even the decor. That’s what makes it. The old Italian feel.”

Skaff also says that to carry on the Fazio name, they’re learning everything from the legendary owners that have been a staple to the Capital City since 1949.

“The legacy lives on, and that’s all we want to do,” Skaff said. “It’s hard to fill those shoes and the family heirloom, but we want to carry on the traditions and keep everything the same and add a little bit of our own touch. We might mix the hours up a little bit. We might open up a little earlier or stay open a little late, but don’t worry about the food quality, we’re going to get it there. Danny (Fazio) is not going to leave until it’s right.”