AMANDAVILLE, W.Va. — A St. Albans woman is being held on $10,000 bail after she allegedly stabbed her sometimes boyfriend early Friday morning at his residence in Amandaville.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies arrested Terry Jo Duncan, 54, Friday night and charged her with malicious wounding.

The victim was stabbed several times. Deputies said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputies said the stabbing happened at around 5 a.m. at a residence in Amandaville Court.

Duncan is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.