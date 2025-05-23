AMANDAVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies said a man was stabbed several times during a domestic dispute Friday morning at a residence in Amandaville.

Deputies are looking for the woman who they believe stabbed the victim.

The couple have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for about five years and recently separated again, deputies said.

“When the suspect was asked to leave the apartment, a verbal altercation ensued, which escalated into a physical confrontation,” a sheriff’s department news release said. “The suspect allegedly stabbed the male victim multiple times.”

Deputies said the stabbing happened at around 5 a.m. at a residence in Amandaville Court.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies are still looking for the woman.