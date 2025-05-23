CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Those in downtown Charleston will be able to enjoy live music before the second day of criterium races get started for the USA Cycling Nationals.

The long-standing tradition of Live on the Levee kicks off Friday evening for its 21st year. The concerts will be held from May 23 to August first.

Live on the Levee spokesperson Jim Strawn and Goodwin’s administration Chief of Staff Matt Sutton were on 580 Live with Dave Allen Friday morning to talk about everything happening.

Strawn said that since USA Cycling is going on they had to start the live concert a little earlier for this one day.

“It’s going to be a little different, be patient, there’s parking downtown, but you might have to walk a little bit over to Haddad Riverfront Park, but this has the makings of a really epic night,” he said.

Reverend Horton Heat, a trio from Dallas, TX will be taking the Schoenbaum Stage at five before the USA Cycling Para-cyclists and Men and Women Elite cyclists take to the streets of Charleston beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Strawn said that Heat’s sound has a little bit of everything wrapped into one.

“If you don’t know them, they are a national act, there country and bluesy and rocky, it kind of meets with high octane energy, they call it spaghetti western sound, like an old 60’s, 50’s, 70’s western movie sound,” he said.

Strawn said that they will play for about an hour and then that’s when the USA Cycling folks will take over to prepare for the races.

Sutton says that the races are for everyone.

“If you like competition, tonight downtown’s the place to be, it is just all the way to the wall complete competition, these world class athletes, they go at it for an hour and half of race, so it’s exciting,” he said.

Sutton said that the same streets that were affected Thursday will be affected Friday.

USA Cycling will continue through Memorial Day. Criterium races for Para-hand cycling relay and the Men and Women’s Elite cyclists, will take place Friday evening. Those races will be followed by the road races for all categories Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Strawn encouraged everyone to come out.

“The town is buzzing, if you have friends in, family in, come downtown get a bite, get a beverage, enjoy some music and then just turn around, literally just turn around and watch amazing athletes,” he said.

Live on the Levee full line-up:

May 23- In conjunction with the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship; Reverend Horton Heat, 5 p.m.

May 30- In conjunction with FestivALL; Magnolia Boulevard at 6 p.m. and the No BS Brass Brand at 7:30 p.m.

June 13- The Esquires at 6 p.m. and Chicago Rewired at 7:30

June 26- Veteran’s Night and in conjunction with The Great Race; Face Value: A tribute to Phil Collins at 6 p.m. and The CharlieWest All Stars at 7:30

July 18- Nathan Bess at 6 p.m. and Chapel Hart at 7:30 p.m.

Aug 1- Back to School Night; Sneezy at 6 p.m. and Ona at 7:30 p.m.