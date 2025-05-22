CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Project Echelon, cyclists who are participating in the 2025 USA Cycling Nationals, will be stepping away from the bikes for a little in order to visit pediatric patients Friday.

Cyclists, in partnership with CAMC, will be heading to CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital at 10 a.m. After they meet staff, they’ll make rounds to the Pediatric units and ICU before heading to CAMC Children’s Cancer Center.

Also, in partnership with the cycling event, community members will get the chance on Saturday to experience what the cyclists do while they race through downtown Charleston, with the Miles for Minds fundraiser which will take place after the last road race.

“Take on the course, see the perspective the riders have seen through downtown Charleston,” Robby Queen, Senior Development Officer for the CAMC Foundation said on 580 Live Thursday morning.

The opportunity will allow individuals and families to take a ride on the four-mile course, that will begin in front of the Four Points by Sheraton hotel, go to the intersection of Greenbrier Street and Kanawha Boulevard where riders will do a U-turn then head towards Brooks Street and then run the course through downtown.

Participants can either pay $20 dollars for individual entries or $75 dollars for four entries and they must provide their own bike and helmets.

Queen said that the money they make will go directly towards the foundation in helping with CAMC Neuroscience’s.

The hospitals neuroscience’s department helps with identifying neurological disorders, such as headaches and strokes. They also provide services for electromyograms and electroencephalograms.

He says that this funding will help in the future as that department grows.

“I think there’s going to be future developments with that happening here in downtown that are going to be noticeable,” Queen said. “So, this is a small start at adding to the support for that.”

Queen said that registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the parking garage located at 503 Virginia Street East. The ride should begin approximately at five, after the final Road Race of the day.

“We understand that it won’t be earlier than five, we just ask for folks who are participating to give us a little bit of patience when it comes to the start time because we’re waiting for the last rider to come through,” he said.

Those wishing to participate can register online at camcfoundation.org/bike by noon on Friday. They can also register at the City of Charleston parking garage located at 503 Virginia Street East.