CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vandalia Health President and CEO Dave Ramsey has announced he’ll retire in July 2026.

“It is hard for us to believe that we have been in West Virginia, and at CAMC and now Vandalia Health, for almost 25 years,” Ramsey said in a Thursday news release. “My wife and I have cherished our time here, and we will continue to be here and a part of the community. I have been blessed in so many ways with a committed board over the years, and the great honor of working with a talented and dedicated team every day. Together we have accomplished far more than I ever imagined.”

Ramsey has been at CAMC since 2000. He was named president of Vandalia Health when CAMC joined forces with Mon Health in 2022.

Vandalia Health, which includes 17 hospitals, three hospital affiliates, and more than 220 outpatient locations. is in a strong position, Ramsey said.

“Vandalia Health is soundly positioned to continue delivering high quality, cutting-edge care close to home long into the future,” Ramsey said. “I’m so proud of our more than 13,000 employees, providers and volunteers – and know they will continue to deliver on the promise of Vandalia Health.”

Prior to coming to Charleston, Ramsey worked in health care in Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas.

He’s been in heath care administration for more than 47 years.