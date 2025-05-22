CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A Missouri man is in custody after he allegedly abandoned a trailer and caused more than $10,000 in property damage at a cemetery in Kanawha County.

According to a criminal complaint Sean Michael Koppenhoefer, 43, of St. Louis entered into Charleston’s Spring Hill Cemetery Sunday evening while he was driving for Central Expedited Inc.

Koppenhoefer is charged with destruction of property.

When the driver was unable to turn around, they reversed into a retaining wall, struck several gravestones and damaged cemetery drains.

The driver then detached the trailer and left the cemetery.

He is being held on a $25,000 property/surety bail and is being held at South Central Jail.

Photo: WCHSTV