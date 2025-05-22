CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More students at Kanawha County Schools walked across the stage Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The commencements for George Washington and Nitro High School marked the third and fourth for the county.

GW were the first class to be honored Thursday afternoon.

Highest honor student Veda Bendre encouraged her fellow graduates to continue learning every day.

“As we continue forward let us remember, education is about consistency and growth, it is about becoming well rounded human beings who value wisdom, not just in science and literature but in compassion, respect, unity and morality,” Bendre said.

Principal for GW, Jim Crawford said that the students overcame some hard challenges while they were in school.

“They have endured the water crisis, the global pandemic of COVID-19 and navigated through the stresses of E-learning and remote learning, yet they have adapted and overcome all obstacles thrown in their way,” Crawford said.

Despite all of the challenges they’ve faced and have overcome, Ava Katz, another student speaker gave her fellow graduates a challenge before they turned their tassels.

“I encourage all of you, no matter your plans or how far away you travel, to embrace the challenge, take the difficult class, try out for the club sports team, expand your social network, start a business, ski the Double Black Diamond just make sure that you can stay upright first,” she said.

During his speech Crawford highlighted all of the accomplishments that the class was able to achieve. The accomplishments ranged from academic to athletics.

Crawford said that the accomplishments add onto the legacy of the school.

“This senior class has continued a legacy of successful accomplishments on the county, state and national levels all across the board,” he said.

Nitro High School celebrated its class of 2025 Thursday night.

Class speaker Anna Toledo, who plans to be a physician’s assistant in the future, says high school was an avenue to grow.

“High school was so much more than just tests and homework. It was a place where we discovered who we want to be and got to see ourselves grow in so many ways,” Toledo said.

“Throughout the four years we spent here, even though so many mistakes were made, we learned about ourselves and what was important to us in the process. We learned to persevere through the setbacks and to find joy in the simple moments, whether that be laughing with friends in the cafeteria, or cheering at a Friday night game,” she continued.

Kanawha County Schools will hold four more commencement ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The days and times for commencement ceremonies are as follows:

Friday:

Capital High School — 1 p.m.

Herbert Hoover High School — 7 p.m.

Tuesday:

St. Albans High School — 1 p.m.

Sissonville High School — 7 p.m.