CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The rain and sub-60-degree temperatures didn’t keep people off the streets of Downtown Charleston Thursday evening during the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship races.

Thursday was the first day of criterium races, which featured the men’s and women’s junior division and the men’s and women’s under 23 division.

Liam O’Connor, a cyclist on a Denver, Colorado-based team, is set to race on Monday. He says he got ride the course and get a feel for Charleston.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” O’Connor said. “I met some awesome people and had a fantastic time.”

O’Connor says the course, which spans throughout several downtown streets and finishes on Kanawha Boulevard, is a challenge for most cyclists.

“This course is extremely hard,” O’Connor said. “I’ve heard from a ton of riders that this is a climber’s course. I love climbing, but the climbs aren’t long enough for me.”

He also says he’s soaking in the weekend and enjoying the course before his big day comes.

“I love it when I’m riding. I’m taking everything in now because during the race, you’re just bleeding out of your eyes and you can’t enjoy it,” O’Connor said. “I think riding along it this weekend, everyone thinks it’s going to be hardest on the climbs and that will make or break things, but you still have to keep on the power on the river where it’s flat.”

The course presents fans with several different areas to watch the race, with the most popular spots being the finish line on Kanawha Boulevard and the intersection of Summers Street and Quarrier Street.

Enzo Edmonds, the Brooklyn, New York native who won the men’s junior championship Thursday, says

“This venue brings a great atmosphere,” Edmonds said. “On the back stretch, we go through this town center, and you’ve got the whole crowd cheering with the bells. If you take that away, it feels like you’re not really racing for anything, so you feel that and it’s almost like I’m doing it for this town. I want them to see me succeed.”

MetroNews caught up with a couple of fans as they were enjoying the first two races of the evening. Martinsburg resident Rick Pill says he was happy to be there.

“I watch it on TV a lot of the time, but to see it in person like this really adds to it,” Pill said. “There’s a great enthusiasm and it’s really fun to watch.”

Pill says that he was happy with the way USA Cycling and the City of Charleston put the course together.

“It looks great to me. The way that they’ve got it set up, there’s great viewing areas. It seems very organized and very secure. It’s very friendly to the fans and the people who want to watch,” Pill said.

Charlie Gaull, a Charleston native who races mountain bikes, says this event brings excitement and economic growth to his home city.

“I think it’s great for tourism and it betters the sense of community in my opinion,” Gaull said. “We always get excited on my mountain bike team when it’s almost racing time.”

Pill agrees that these kinds of events that attract those from around the country will only help the Mountain State.

“I think any events like this, just like the (Sternwheel) Regatta they have in July, I just think it’s wonderful,” Pill said. “It adds to the state and people recognize our state and the many things we have to offer the people around the country.”

The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship races will continue through Memorial Day. A full schedule can be found here: 2025 USAC Competition Schedules